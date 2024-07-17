William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,502 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.22% of Sylvamo worth $82,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sylvamo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 234,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $73.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

