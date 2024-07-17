William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNYA. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 11,877.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNYA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,618 shares. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

