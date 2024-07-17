William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in SAP by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $919,000.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

SAP stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.04. 790,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $206.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.73.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

