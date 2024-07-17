William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $38.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Ameris Bancorp worth $38,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $60.53.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

