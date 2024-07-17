William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $42.40 Million Stock Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,098 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Expro Group worth $42,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPRO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Stock Performance

Expro Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 786,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expro Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Expro Group

In other news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,737,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,891,007 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.