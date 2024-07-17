William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $47.13 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $47,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,566 shares of company stock valued at $13,949,932 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. 694,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,742. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

