William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $53.65 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,306 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.13% of Granite Construction worth $53,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 30.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Stock Down 2.6 %

GVA traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.60. 427,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,177. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.49 and a beta of 1.41. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $672.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

