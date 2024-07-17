William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.63. 2,087,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,465. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

