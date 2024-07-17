William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $89.65 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.14% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $89,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after buying an additional 319,071 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 353,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,365,000 after purchasing an additional 97,305 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.23. The company had a trading volume of 855,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

