William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,322,526 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,719,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322,526 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $102,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $169,135,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Certara by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 932,598 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 860,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $14,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Certara by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after buying an additional 475,081 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,246. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -41.87, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

