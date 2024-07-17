William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 30,527 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,527 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $61,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.70.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.31. 502,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,851. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.03. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $263.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

