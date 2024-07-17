William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.71% of Winnebago Industries worth $36,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE:WGO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. 736,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.88%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

