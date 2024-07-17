Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 604 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,584,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,866,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.11. The stock had a trading volume of 78,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,344. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $197.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

