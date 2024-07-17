Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,947,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of XPO by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 1,481.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. 61,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

