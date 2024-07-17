Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Republic Services stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.09. 36,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $205.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

