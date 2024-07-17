Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after buying an additional 2,395,580 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,910,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,339.3% in the fourth quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 205,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,005. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

