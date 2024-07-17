Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Unilever by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. 309,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,852. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $57.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

