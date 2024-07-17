Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 214 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. 139,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

