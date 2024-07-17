Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Xcel Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 150,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,549. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.