Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DTE traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,150. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

