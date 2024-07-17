Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

