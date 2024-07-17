Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.05. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $249.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

