Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells $6,258,000.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,551,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $12.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $152,843,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,833,000 after buying an additional 192,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $40,060,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3,439.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.69.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

