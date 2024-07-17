Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Tops $28.83 on Exchanges

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $176.12 million and approximately $50.29 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for $28.83 or 0.00043876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,109,801 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,114,842.33846453. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.77821022 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1091 active market(s) with $42,783,008.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

