Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:XIN opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.26.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.