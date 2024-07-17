Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 6,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.19% of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

