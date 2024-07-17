Zacks Research Weighs in on Logitech International S.A.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Logitech International in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $92.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $62.73 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.