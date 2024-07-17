Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zalatoris Acquisition stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. Quarry LP owned about 1.65% of Zalatoris Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zalatoris Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Zalatoris Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

