Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebec Network has a market cap of $62.75 million and $7.71 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,918,907,250 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 50,883,649,370 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00116743 USD and is up 4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $9,003,320.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars.

