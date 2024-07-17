Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.96.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zeta Global Stock Performance
Shares of ZETA opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $20.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.23.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Zeta Global Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Featured Stories
