Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 342,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 69,132 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZETA opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $20.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

