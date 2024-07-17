Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 1,956,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

