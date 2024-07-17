Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Trading Up 5.1%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.85. 1,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Up 4.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.30%.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.
