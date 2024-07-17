Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. Analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $739,665.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $739,665.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,061 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zuora by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 12.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

