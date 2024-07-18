10,029 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.39. 941,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,056. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

