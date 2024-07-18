10,038 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $60,320,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,788,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,646,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 776,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,780,000 after purchasing an additional 457,382 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $54.56. 5,289,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,265. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

