185 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive
In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of ORLY traded down $9.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,033.89. 181,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,758. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,014.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,040.84.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
O’Reilly Automotive Profile
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
