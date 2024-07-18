19,937 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,223 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,871,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 192,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 85,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,915. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

