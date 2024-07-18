31,179 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $1,932,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Comcast by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Comcast by 39.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,010,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after buying an additional 80,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $189,875,000 after acquiring an additional 730,465 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.17. 4,998,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,317,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.