3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lessened by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $104.62 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

