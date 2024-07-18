405 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VONG traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 951,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,420. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

