41,918 Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck BDC Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,647 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,782,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,547,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,643,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 193,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 505,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,521. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.