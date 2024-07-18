4,386 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE TNET traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.22. 38,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,189. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

