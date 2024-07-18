4,784 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

