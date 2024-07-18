4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Shares Up 27.2%

Shares of 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) shot up 27.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 174,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 333,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

