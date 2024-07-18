4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s current price.
4GLOBAL Price Performance
Shares of 4GBL stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.60) on Tuesday. 4GLOBAL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41.27 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.99.
4GLOBAL Company Profile
