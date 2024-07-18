4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of 4GBL stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.60) on Tuesday. 4GLOBAL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41.27 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.99.

Featured Stories

4GLOBAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a data, services, and software company, focuses on sporting events and the promotion and measurement of physical activities worldwide. The company offers sport technology, data and insights to governments, cities, activity providers and sport federations; DataHub, a proprietary data and software solution that convert data into actionable insight, which enables clients to promote sports participation to reduce physical inactivity, and to achieve economic, social, and healthcare outcomes.

