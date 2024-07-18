6,212 Shares in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Braze by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,813.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,813.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $56,786.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,589 shares of company stock worth $3,026,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

BRZE opened at $41.39 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

