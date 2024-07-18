648,510 Shares in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 648,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.14% of Gilat Satellite Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 440,843 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 362,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of GILT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 191,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $264.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

