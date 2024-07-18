7,271 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after buying an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,786,000 after purchasing an additional 211,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,621,000 after purchasing an additional 451,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.83.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,493. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $167.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

