7,985 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 194.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

