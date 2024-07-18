896,795 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 896,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,832,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,018. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.